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Singer Samidoh announces bid for Ol Joro Orok MP seat
In a statement addressed to residents of Nyandarua County, Samidoh described Ol Joro Orok as his home and said his personal journey had shaped his desire to serve the constituency.
In a statement addressed to residents of Nyandarua County, Samidoh described Ol Joro Orok as his home and said his personal journey had shaped his desire to serve the constituency.
In another highlight of the visit, the President presided over the start of construction of the Sh900 million Busia Stadium.