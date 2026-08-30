Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Smart Driving Licences

NTSA unveils Sh42bn smart licences, instant fines system
News

NTSA unveils Sh42bn smart licences, instant fines system

The project is expected to cost Sh42 billion in the first two to three years, funded entirely through private debt and equity. Under the programme, 700 fixed and 300 mobile speed enforcement cameras will be installed along highways, supported by a National Command and Control Centre to monitor compliance.

By