Huduma Kenya: Over 300,000 documents ready for collection
According to the agency, the number of processed documents awaiting collection remains high despite concerns raised by Kenyans online about delays in receiving vital government documents.
According to the agency, the number of processed documents awaiting collection remains high despite concerns raised by Kenyans online about delays in receiving vital government documents.
The project is expected to cost Sh42 billion in the first two to three years, funded entirely through private debt and equity. Under the programme, 700 fixed and 300 mobile speed enforcement cameras will be installed along highways, supported by a National Command and Control Centre to monitor compliance.
In a statement issued after a Cabinet meeting on Monday, the government said the new smart licences will integrate advanced digital features, including an instant fines system, a mobile licence wallet, and a driver merit and demerit points framework.