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KRA intercepts Sh8.2m iPhones from passenger arriving from Dubai
According to the authority, the passenger told Customs officers that he was carrying the phones as a courier for a client based in Dubai.
According to the authority, the passenger told Customs officers that he was carrying the phones as a courier for a client based in Dubai.
With the latest position, the total tax burden on imported mobile phones is expected to ease only slightly, dropping to about 50 per cent from the current 54.5 per cent, rather than the sharp reduction that had been anticipated.
Despite fewer new purchases, smartphones remain the dominant technology in Kenya. By December, there were 48.7 million smartphones in use, compared to 29.6 million feature phones, showing that internet-enabled devices still drive most mobile activity.