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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Smartphones

Mobile phones. PHOTO/ IT WEB
Business

Smartphone sales dip as users delay replacement

Despite fewer new purchases, smartphones remain the dominant technology in Kenya. By December, there were 48.7 million smartphones in use, compared to 29.6 million feature phones, showing that internet-enabled devices still drive most mobile activity.

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