Global Affairs
Somali forces repel Baidoa attack, nearly 30 assailants killed
According to the ministry, the attackers used vehicles loaded with explosives in an attempt to overrun government positions and destabilise security in Baidoa
According to the ministry, the attackers used vehicles loaded with explosives in an attempt to overrun government positions and destabilise security in Baidoa
According to a press release issued by Somalia’s Ministry of Defence on March 26, 2026, the joint forces inflicted a “heavy defeat” on the militants, who had targeted the strategic town of Mubarak during the holy month of Ramadan.