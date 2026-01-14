Global Affairs
Somalia launches roadmap to shift from crisis response to early action
The change is set out in the National Anticipatory Action (AA) Roadmap (2025–2028). The plan will be led by the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA).
The change is set out in the National Anticipatory Action (AA) Roadmap (2025–2028). The plan will be led by the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA).
President Madobe said people displaced by the drought are currently receiving limited assistance through the Jubbaland Drought Response Committee, which is delivering water and food to the hardest-hit areas.