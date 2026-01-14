Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

SoDMA

Jubbaland grapples with deepening drought crisis
Global Affairs

Jubbaland grapples with deepening drought crisis

President Madobe said people displaced by the drought are currently receiving limited assistance through the Jubbaland Drought Response Committee, which is delivering water and food to the hardest-hit areas.

By