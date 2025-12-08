News
Wajir DG defends Somali community after Trump remarks on immigrants
Deputy Governor Muhumed condemned the comments as reckless and harmful, saying they unfairly singled out a community that has contributed significantly to American society.
Deputy Governor Muhumed condemned the comments as reckless and harmful, saying they unfairly singled out a community that has contributed significantly to American society.
His criticism comes as immigration authorities are reportedly planning an operation in Minnesota's large Somali community targeting people with deportation orders.
Trump also described Minnesota as a "hub of fraudulent money laundering activity" under Democratic Governor Tim Walz. The claim appears tied to unverified media reports, circulated by some Republican lawmakers, suggesting that Somalia’s Al-Shabaab militant group has benefited from fraud in Minnesota.