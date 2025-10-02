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High court frees Sh537 million frozen in Mike Sonko case
In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, Justice Nixon Sifuna ruled that the agency failed to provide evidence linking the funds to criminal activity.
In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, Justice Nixon Sifuna ruled that the agency failed to provide evidence linking the funds to criminal activity.
In his sworn affidavit dated Sunday, Sonko is seeking interim orders to overturn the penalty shootout results that saw Madagascar advance at Kenya’s expense.
Sonko is facing seven counts of corruption. Ombok is expected to defend him in five of the counts, while eleven more defence witnesses are lined up.