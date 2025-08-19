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Showdown looms as sugar millers allowed to sack staff
Agriculture PS, Kipronoh Ronoh instructed the managing directors of the four millers to issue redundancy notices to employees, a move that is set to affect more than 5,000 staff
Agriculture PS, Kipronoh Ronoh instructed the managing directors of the four millers to issue redundancy notices to employees, a move that is set to affect more than 5,000 staff
Addressing the audience during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations in Homa Bay on Sunday, June 1, 2025, Ruto outlined the targeted investments in agriculture designed to boost productivity and streamline operations.