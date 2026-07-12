Global Affairs
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71, office says
The announcement was made on Saturday evening in a statement released by the Office of Senator Lindsey Graham, which did not disclose further details about the cause of his death.
The announcement was made on Saturday evening in a statement released by the Office of Senator Lindsey Graham, which did not disclose further details about the cause of his death.
Stephen Stanko, aged 57, was declared dead at 6:34 p.m. local time (2234 GMT) at the state correctional facility in Columbia, according to a statement released by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.