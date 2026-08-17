Global Affairs
Somali forces repel Baidoa attack, nearly 30 assailants killed
According to the ministry, the attackers used vehicles loaded with explosives in an attempt to overrun government positions and destabilise security in Baidoa
According to the ministry, the attackers used vehicles loaded with explosives in an attempt to overrun government positions and destabilise security in Baidoa
Speaking in a televised address on Sunday, the Somali president described the ongoing local elections in South West State as a “historic moment” and a major step towards strengthening democracy and public participation.
In a statement issued on Sunday from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Youssouf emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation, urging all stakeholders to make constructive use of the National Consultative Council as a platform for consensus-building.