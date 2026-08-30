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SpaceX

Elon Musk becomes world's first trillionaire
Global Affairs

Elon Musk becomes world's first trillionaire

According to Forbes, the IPO boosted Musk's fortune to an estimated $1.1 trillion as of Friday morning. His net worth had already risen by $188 billion to approximately $982 billion on Thursday evening, when SpaceX priced its shares at $135 during the initial public offering.

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Elon Musk's SpaceX moves to become a publicly traded company
News

Elon Musk's SpaceX moves to become a publicly traded company

The company, which manufactures rockets, space exploration technology and Starlink satellites, is currently privately held. But on Wednesday it made a confidential filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering, which would allow shares to be traded in the stock market.

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Elon Musk's SpaceX has acquired his AI company, xAI
Technology

Elon Musk's SpaceX has acquired his AI company, xAI

The merger will “form the most ambitious, vertically-integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth, with AI, rockets, space-based internet, direct-to-mobile device communications and the world’s foremost real-time information and free speech platform,” Musk wrote in an update.

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