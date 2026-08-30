NASA’s Roman Space Telescope set for launch today
Once launched, Roman will travel about 1.6 million kilometres from Earth to Lagrange Point 2, a gravitationally stable region on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun.
Once launched, Roman will travel about 1.6 million kilometres from Earth to Lagrange Point 2, a gravitationally stable region on the opposite side of Earth from the Sun.
According to Forbes, the IPO boosted Musk's fortune to an estimated $1.1 trillion as of Friday morning. His net worth had already risen by $188 billion to approximately $982 billion on Thursday evening, when SpaceX priced its shares at $135 during the initial public offering.
The company, which manufactures rockets, space exploration technology and Starlink satellites, is currently privately held. But on Wednesday it made a confidential filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering, which would allow shares to be traded in the stock market.
The merger will “form the most ambitious, vertically-integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth, with AI, rockets, space-based internet, direct-to-mobile device communications and the world’s foremost real-time information and free speech platform,” Musk wrote in an update.
Beginning in 2026, the service will allow millions of Airtel subscribers to send texts and access data in regions without conventional mobile network coverage, with new satellites promising speeds up to 20 times faster than current satellite solutions.
The launch, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from the company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, was set to be the tenth integrated test flight of the two-stage vehicle.