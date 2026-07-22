Sports
Argentina goalkeeper considering retirement after heartbreaking World Cup final
Martinez has earned 67 caps for Argentina and played every minute of the team’s eight World Cup matches, keeping two clean sheets and conceding eight goals.
Martinez has earned 67 caps for Argentina and played every minute of the team’s eight World Cup matches, keeping two clean sheets and conceding eight goals.
Vinčić was arrested and briefly detained in May 2020 during a police raid targeting a drug and prostitution ring in Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, he was later cleared of any wrongdoing.