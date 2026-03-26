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MPs flag Sh6.3 billion irregular transfers in e-citizen audit
Treasury Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo told the committee that the matter had been addressed once it was detected, adding that the funds in question had been secured.
Treasury Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo told the committee that the matter had been addressed once it was detected, adding that the funds in question had been secured.
The audit further shows that only six counties did not register new hiring during the period, meaning most devolved units expanded their workforce without clear staffing guidance.