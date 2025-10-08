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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Sportpesa League 25/26

Shabana have big dreams, coach says after perfect start to the season
Sports

Shabana have big dreams, coach says after perfect start to the season

A 4-2 opening day success over APS Bomet was helpful, but with a 1-0 success away at Bandari following it up, there has been an air of serious positivity at the Gusii Club. In the 2024/25 season, Shabana finished fifth with 53 points, just six behind second place Gor Mahia and trailing winners Kenya Police FC by 12 points.

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Kenya Premier League: Gor Mahia defender relieved to pick first win
Sports

Kenya Premier League: Gor Mahia defender relieved to pick first win

Gor, begun their Kenyan Premier League campaign for 2025/26 with a 1-0 home loss to relegation candidates Bidco United, to leave K'ogalo reeling, following what was a shock result. Saturday at the Dandora Stadium presented an opportunity for Gor to make a comeback and they did just that with a focused display.

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