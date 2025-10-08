KPL: John Baraza quits Bandari following Moroccan takeover
Baraza, who was named interim manager last week following Ken Odhiambo's exit, has decided to move on following the appointment of Moroccan Mohamed Borji as the club's new boss on Monday.
Baraza, who was named interim manager last week following Ken Odhiambo's exit, has decided to move on following the appointment of Moroccan Mohamed Borji as the club's new boss on Monday.
The second minute goal by Ngala, assisted by Victor Kunyili, ensured that Bidco, who shocked Gor Mahia by the same scoreline in their season opener, collected the three points to give them a dream start to the campaign.
At the Kasarani Annex, the slum derby saw Mathare United host Kariobangi Sharks, with the Sharks securing their first win of the season, 1-2.
At 1 PM local time, Sofapaka take on Kakamega Homeboyz, while later on at the same venue, Posta Rangers will be looking to continue with their 100 percent start to the season with a clash against AFC Leopards.
A 4-2 opening day success over APS Bomet was helpful, but with a 1-0 success away at Bandari following it up, there has been an air of serious positivity at the Gusii Club. In the 2024/25 season, Shabana finished fifth with 53 points, just six behind second place Gor Mahia and trailing winners Kenya Police FC by 12 points.
So far, the only two clubs that are yet to take to the field, Nairobi United FC and Kenya Police FC will be in action, following the conclusion of their continental assignments.
Gor, begun their Kenyan Premier League campaign for 2025/26 with a 1-0 home loss to relegation candidates Bidco United, to leave K'ogalo reeling, following what was a shock result. Saturday at the Dandora Stadium presented an opportunity for Gor to make a comeback and they did just that with a focused display.
Shabana claimed their second straight win of the season with a hard fought 1-0 success over Bandari FC in Mombasa, while APS Bomet lost their second match of the season, going down 2-0 to the visiting Murang'a Seal FC.
Posta Rangers stunned Mathare United 2-1 in their opening fixture last weekend, and they will be hoping to slay title hopefuls Tusker FC, who also lost their first match of the season to KCB.
The 2025/26 FKF Premier League season kicks off today with an eagerly anticipated clash between Tusker FC and KCB at Kasarani Stadium at 6 PM Kenyan time.