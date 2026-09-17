Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly to leave role after selling ownership stake
The Premier League club announced the transition on Wednesday, with the US private equity firm acquiring "full control of the club".
The Premier League club announced the transition on Wednesday, with the US private equity firm acquiring "full control of the club".
Trump's backing followed Uefa, Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation issuing an open letter accusing Infantino of breaking trust "through deception" with his aborted Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal.
The proposal, announced earlier this week, sought to establish a separate FIFA subsidiary that would manage the commercial and operational rights of the men's and women's World Cups. Private investors were expected to acquire a stake in the new entity, with FIFA insisting that the money raised would be reinvested into football development around the world.
The decision was reached unanimously by UEFA's 55 member associations during an emergency meeting on Thursday.
In a first for any FIFA competition, the 2026 World Cup winners will also be awarded bespoke championship rings, adding an iconic American sporting tradition to football's biggest tournament.
Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul meet in an eight-round heavyweight bout in Miami on December 19, with combined purses above $80m and Netflix backing a global, fully professional event.