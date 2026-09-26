Sports Kenya queried over Sh2.2bn stadium contracts awarded to one firm
Modern Precast received the four contracts, with Sports Kenya having paid Sh839.4 million by the time of the audit.
Modern Precast received the four contracts, with Sports Kenya having paid Sh839.4 million by the time of the audit.
They are accused of conspiring to commit an economic crime contrary to Section 47A(3), read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.
The proposed legislation would also strengthen the role of Sports Kenya by allowing the agency to receive reports of suspected manipulation and investigate cases in collaboration with law enforcement and regulatory agencies
A portion of the increase will fund the recruitment of technical personnel to enhance oversight within the sports sector. According to the report, employee compensation has grown by Sh27.8 million following the hiring of 36 new officers.
During a session chaired by Vice-Chairperson Caleb Amisi, the Committee grilled Sports Kenya CEO Gabriel Komora over ballooning project costs, missing financial records, and unrefunded public funds that lawmakers said point to deliberate mismanagement of taxpayer money.