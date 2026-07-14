Sports
Row erupts over Senegal team doctor's qualifications at World Cup
Fall said feedback from players suggested they were not fully reassured about the medical support available.
Fall said feedback from players suggested they were not fully reassured about the medical support available.
Thomas Tuchel says he will decide late whether Declan Rice is fit to start England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina after a stomach bug affected preparations for the Norway quarter-final.
Gianni Infantino has defended the policy, saying Fifa’s intention is not commercial and that all broadcasting deals were agreed long before the tournament began.