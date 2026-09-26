Sports
Sports Kenya queried over Sh2.2bn stadium contracts awarded to one firm
Modern Precast received the four contracts, with Sports Kenya having paid Sh839.4 million by the time of the audit.
Modern Precast received the four contracts, with Sports Kenya having paid Sh839.4 million by the time of the audit.
Speaking during an inspection visit to the Talanta Sports City construction site on Tuesday, Kindiki praised workers building the stadium, saying they were leaving behind a lasting national legacy while helping modernise Kenya's sports infrastructure.
Talanta Stadium in Nairobi has passed 68% completion, with its canopy, façade and key access features in place, keeping the project on track for a March 1, 2026 finish ahead of AFCON 2027.