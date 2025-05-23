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Standard Media's TV, Radio stations go off-air over technical glitch
In a short statement released on Friday morning, the company cited a technical issue as the reason behind the outage that impacted a majority of its broadcast platforms.
In a short statement released on Friday morning, the company cited a technical issue as the reason behind the outage that impacted a majority of its broadcast platforms.
According to a statement from his family, Kwach passed away on the evening of April 28, 2025, while receiving treatment for meningitis.