Raila’s final journey begins as body lies in State at Parliament
Raila’s body, wrapped in the Kenyan flag, lies under the watch of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in a ceremony reserved for national figures accorded State honours.
Raila’s body, wrapped in the Kenyan flag, lies under the watch of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in a ceremony reserved for national figures accorded State honours.
The payment dispute arose from long-standing rent arrears. An Auditor General’s report indicated that since 2014, Huduma Kenya has occupied 23 Posta buildings without formal lease agreements, accumulating Sh1.66 billion in unpaid rent and utility bills.
Trade CS Kinyanjui noted that the importation was only a short-term intervention as the government has put in place a programme to boost cane production in partnership with farmers and county governments.
The Canadian announcement follows warnings by global hunger monitors that famine is looming in Gaza.
Ruto insisted that any attack on police stations or security officers would be treated as an act of war against the state and would not be tolerated.