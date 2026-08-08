Ruto, CSs make fresh appointments to State Boards
Among the appointments, Ruto named Benson Gichohi Ngure as the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO), where he will serve for three years.
Among the appointments, Ruto named Benson Gichohi Ngure as the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO), where he will serve for three years.
The changes, published in a Gazette Notice dated June 26, 2026, touch on higher learning institutions, national polytechnics, financial regulators, investment agencies, tourism bodies and other state entities, with several officials securing fresh terms while others join the boards for the first time.
Murungi's latest appointment marks another chapter in a long career in public service that has seen him hold senior positions in government before serving as Meru governor.
Cabinet Secretaries exercised powers granted under various laws to reappoint and name new members to boards overseeing standards, retirement benefits, health regulation, agriculture research, youth funding, water development and arbitration services.
Ugas Mohamed will continue leading the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) as Non-Executive Chairperson, with his three-year reappointment taking effect on February 24, 2026.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen re-appointed Yakub Rashid Abdullahi as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Firearms Licensing Board under the Firearms Act.