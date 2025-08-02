Global Affairs
Trump fires top economic official after disputed jobs data
McEntarfer had worked in government for more than two decades before being appointed commissioner in 2023.
McEntarfer had worked in government for more than two decades before being appointed commissioner in 2023.
The move seeks to address persistent funding challenges that have hampered the country’s data infrastructure.
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi disclosed that at least 316 Kenyans have died while working in Gulf countries since 2022.