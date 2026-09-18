Corridors of Justice
Judiciary seeks new safeguards as more Kenyans take up jobs abroad
Employment and Labour Relations Court Principal Judge Monica Mbaru said crossing a national boundary should not prevent a worker from pursuing justice.
Employment and Labour Relations Court Principal Judge Monica Mbaru said crossing a national boundary should not prevent a worker from pursuing justice.
Mutua said the replacement of workers by AI could create new legal disputes, particularly where employees lose their jobs because their duties have been automated
Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama said the Law Society of Kenya regularly encounters disputes involving both sides of the employment relationship.
A Makadara court sentenced two men to death for robbing and fatally stabbing a 24-year-old Strathmore University student in Kiambu County, after prosecutors called 16 witnesses to prove robbery with violence.