MPs demand answers over Sh500 million KUCCPS debt
Education Committee chairperson and Tinderet MP Julius Melly questioned why universities were yet to remit the money after receiving learners through the placement process.
Education Committee chairperson and Tinderet MP Julius Melly questioned why universities were yet to remit the money after receiving learners through the placement process.
KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Agnes Mercy Wahome told the National Assembly Education Committee that the unpaid amount had affected the agency’s ability to meet its revenue target.
The proposals are contained in the Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Kenya National Education Assessment Bill, 2026; Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training in Basic Education Bill, 2026; Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill, 2026; and Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Deputy Secretary-General Hesbon Otieno said the ministry should have completed the exercise earlier to allow schools enough time to analyse learner assessment reports and guide them appropriately.
Speaking on Wednesday during a Radio Generation interview, Talam said the first cohort of Grade 10 learners has largely settled into the new system, despite initial uncertainty.