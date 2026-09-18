Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

student placement

MPs begin review of six Bills on education governance and funding
Education and Career

MPs begin review of six Bills on education governance and funding

The proposals are contained in the Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Kenya National Education Assessment Bill, 2026; Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training in Basic Education Bill, 2026; Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill, 2026; and Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

By