Africa
Dangote: Why having a son to carry on his legacy is not a priority
The billionaire explained that he did not believe a son would necessarily perform better than his daughters, Fatima, Halima and Mariya
The billionaire explained that he did not believe a son would necessarily perform better than his daughters, Fatima, Halima and Mariya
A creditor identified as Sundip has presented the largest claim at Sh800 million. Another Sh450 million is listed in connection with the purchase of Bethlehem Bisil land, while Atul and Theon Ali are each named over claims of Sh350 million.
King Oyo died on Thursday at the age of 34, with the announcement made by Tooro Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki.