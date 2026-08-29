Africa
Khartoum curfew ends as Sudan pushes for return to normal life
The return of normal activity in the capital remains difficult, however, with many residents still trying to rebuild their lives after the conflict forced millions to flee.
The return of normal activity in the capital remains difficult, however, with many residents still trying to rebuild their lives after the conflict forced millions to flee.
In the early days of the regular military's war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023, the army-aligned government fled the capital, which was quickly overrun by rival troops.
The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group battling the army in Sudan's civil war, was accused of Thursday's attack by a medical organisation, the Sudan Doctors' Network, and the army.
In a statement, the US State Department voiced deep concern for civilians inside the city and those fleeing to nearby areas.