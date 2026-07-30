Corridors of Justice
State sued over Sh20 billion in unpaid insurance benefits for teachers, police and civil servants
Named in the case are the National Treasury, the Ministry of Public Service, the Social Health Authority (SHA), Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), Public Service Superannuation Fund (PSSF), Public Service Commission, Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Judicial Service Commission, National Police Service Commission, the Attorney-General, the National Assembly and several leading insurance firms.