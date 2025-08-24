Global Affairs
Russia blames nuclear site attack on Ukraine as Kyiv marks independence day
There were no injuries and the fire was quickly extinguished, the plant's press service said on messaging app Telegram.
There were no injuries and the fire was quickly extinguished, the plant's press service said on messaging app Telegram.
The Sumy regional military administration said the attack happened in the town of Bilopillia.
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia for its "blatant disregard for human lives.