News
After 64 years, USAID shuts down leaving 14 million lives at risk
A damning report by The Lancet warns of the consequences of USAID’s closure, projecting that 14 million people could die globally by 2030 due to the funding gap
A damning report by The Lancet warns of the consequences of USAID’s closure, projecting that 14 million people could die globally by 2030 due to the funding gap
KMTC Chief Executive Officer Dr Kelly Oluoch confirmed that the HELB portal is now open for applications and urged eligible students to apply before the deadline on June 24, 2025.