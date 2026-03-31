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MPs defy court directive, suspend Anthony Kibagendi again for 14-days
This comes despite an earlier High Court order that had halted his initial suspension and barred the National Assembly from taking further disciplinary action against him.
This comes despite an earlier High Court order that had halted his initial suspension and barred the National Assembly from taking further disciplinary action against him.
Tensions escalated when MP Mbui attempted to seize the ceremonial mace, an action that parliamentary orderlies swiftly restrained. The Deputy Speaker condemned his move and suspended him from the House for five days.
The suspension triggered heated national debates on censorship and free speech after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) threatened to strip ABC of its licence.
AIU said Chepkorir was suspended through her Athlete Biological Passport, citing use of a prohibited substance or method.