Global Affairs
New Suuq Mugdi Market construction set to begin
Suuq Mugdi has long been associated with congestion and repeated fire incidents, leaving traders vulnerable to losses and disruption.
Suuq Mugdi has long been associated with congestion and repeated fire incidents, leaving traders vulnerable to losses and disruption.
Garissa County Commissioner, Mohamed Mwabudzo, confirmed that a team from the DCI has already collected samples from the burnt-out market to determine the cause of the fire.
A spot check by Radio Generation found that shoppers are turning out in large numbers, filling markets, visiting tailors for last-minute outfits, and purchasing livestock for the holiday’s traditional sacrifices.