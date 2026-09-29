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Power blackouts hit five-year high as outages last longer
May 2026 was the worst month for the average length of individual outages, with interruptions lasting 5.49 hours. September 2025 recorded the shortest average outage at 2.11 hours.
May 2026 was the worst month for the average length of individual outages, with interruptions lasting 5.49 hours. September 2025 recorded the shortest average outage at 2.11 hours.
Mdivo noted that the illegal supply chains are often controlled by cartels who not only compromise safety but also exploit households financially. According to her, families connected through such networks end up paying far more for poor and unstable electricity.
Kenya Power board chair Joy Mdivo explains why electricity bills are rising, citing sector reforms, grid expansion, system losses and illegal connections as consumers face higher costs and reliability concerns.