Sports
Amorim issues 18-month ultimatum to United higher-ups
Rúben Amorim used his Elland Road press conference to warn Manchester United’s hierarchy he will leave after 18 months if his authority over team management is not respected.
Rúben Amorim used his Elland Road press conference to warn Manchester United’s hierarchy he will leave after 18 months if his authority over team management is not respected.
Salah remains a world-class threat and a match-winner, but Slot’s evolving system demands flexibility.