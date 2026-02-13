Sports
Kenya races to finish works at Talanta Stadium ahead of AFCON
Kenya is doubling down on the stadium’s readiness, determined that its flagship venue will meet the exacting standards of CAF and FIFA.
Kenya is doubling down on the stadium’s readiness, determined that its flagship venue will meet the exacting standards of CAF and FIFA.
According to the UDA MP, the Sh44.7 billion bond might not reflect its true cost on paper but will translate into much higher repayment obligations in the future.