Trump raises global tariffs to 15% after Supreme Court blow
The earlier 10 percent tariff had been scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 24 February. It remains unclear whether the higher 15 percent rate will take effect on the same day.
The earlier 10 percent tariff had been scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 24 February. It remains unclear whether the higher 15 percent rate will take effect on the same day.
The high court ruled 6-3 that the president had exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a law from 1977 that allows the executive to regulate trade in times of emergency.
The White House has not clarified which imports will be most affected or how the tariffs will be enforced. Iran’s top trade partners include China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and India, making the new measure potentially wide-reaching.
The South American nation, which is the world’s largest coffee producer, has been hit with a 50% US import duty, among the steepest imposed by Washington.