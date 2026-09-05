Rift Valley
Ruto announces new limits on mining firms’ land in Kajiado
The President said the plan was intended to give residents greater access to land and ensure they benefit from the natural resources found within the county.
The President said the plan was intended to give residents greater access to land and ensure they benefit from the natural resources found within the county.
The PS maintained that President William Ruto’s intervention at Magadi and his push for investors to establish glass and chemical manufacturing facilities in Kenya could mark a major shift in the country’s industrialisation strategy