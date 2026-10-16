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Ruto signs laws extending 8% fuel VAT relief and changing KRA funding
The two bills were presented to the President for assent at State Lodge, Eldoret on Friday, after being passed by the National Assembly.
The two bills were presented to the President for assent at State Lodge, Eldoret on Friday, after being passed by the National Assembly.
The glossary will standardise signs for 284 technical terms and is expected to improve tax literacy while reducing miscommunication and misinterpretation of specialised tax information
The authority said the declaration captures key information about the cargo, vessel, exporter and shipment before transportation begins. Once the information is reviewed and approved, the system generates an ACD Reference Code, which must appear on the Bill of Lading before the cargo is shipped