Business
KRA: File tax returns by August 20
The reminder covers several categories of tax obligations affecting businesses, landlords and individuals engaged in taxable activities
The reminder covers several categories of tax obligations affecting businesses, landlords and individuals engaged in taxable activities
Under the revised law, individual taxpayers will be required to file their income tax returns by the last day of the fourth month after the end of their year of income. For most individuals whose year of income ends on December 31, the filing deadline will now be April 30.