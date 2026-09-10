KRA announces 12-hour shutdown of customs system on September 13
The maintenance is scheduled to start at 6:00 a.m. and run until 6:00 p.m., with KRA notifying all iCMS users to prepare for the period when the system will be unavailable.
The maintenance is scheduled to start at 6:00 a.m. and run until 6:00 p.m., with KRA notifying all iCMS users to prepare for the period when the system will be unavailable.
The Authority said the requirement for an export declaration when clearing imported goods is not a new administrative measure outside the law, but is anchored in the Tax Procedures Act
The tax amnesty, which took effect on July 1 and will run until December 31, 2026, was brought back under the Finance Act, 2026. It allows taxpayers to enjoy a 100 per cent waiver of penalties, interest and fines on tax debts that accumulated up to December 31, 2025, as long as they meet the conditions set under the law.
Under the new law, natural persons will be required to submit their returns by the end of the fourth month after the close of their year of income, while non-natural persons will have until the end of the sixth month after the close of their year of income.
Among the proposals rejected was a plan to remove a legal protection that currently prevents KRA from attaching a taxpayer's bank account once an appeal against a tax assessment has been filed.
National Treasury says Finance Bill 2026 will amend the Tax Procedures Act so collection for Commissioner-favourable judgments only stops with a stay order. Business leaders and tax experts warn it may pressure firms during ongoing tax appeals and tribunal processes.
The State Department for Housing has asked Parliament to amend the Finance Bill, 2026, to allow KRA to recover unremitted Affordable Housing Levy deductions as civil debt. Affordable Housing Board officials cite enforcement gaps and unpaid amounts exceeding Sh100 billion.
Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning during public hearings on the Finance Bill, 2026, the Affordable Housing Fund Board defended the controversial housing levy, sought expanded enforcement powers for the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and pushed back against proposed tax changes that it warned could sharply increase the cost of houses.
According to KRA, the jurisdictions on the list will apply to CRS information returns for reporting periods starting January 1, 2025. Financial institutions covered under the reporting requirements are expected to ensure full compliance when preparing and submitting their returns.