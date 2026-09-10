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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Tax Procedures Act

KRA reopens tax amnesty window through iTax platform
Business

KRA reopens tax amnesty window through iTax platform

The tax amnesty, which took effect on July 1 and will run until December 31, 2026, was brought back under the Finance Act, 2026. It allows taxpayers to enjoy a 100 per cent waiver of penalties, interest and fines on tax debts that accumulated up to December 31, 2025, as long as they meet the conditions set under the law.

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The Affordable Housing Fund Board Chairperson Jeremiah Simu making the boards submission before the National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning during public hearings on the Finance Bill, 2026 in Glee Hotel, Kiambu on 10th June,2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG’I
Business

Affordable Housing Board tells MPs to tighten crackdown on levy defaulters

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning during public hearings on the Finance Bill, 2026, the Affordable Housing Fund Board defended the controversial housing levy, sought expanded enforcement powers for the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and pushed back against proposed tax changes that it warned could sharply increase the cost of houses.

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KRA publishes CRS jurisdiction list ahead of 2025 reporting
Business

KRA publishes CRS jurisdiction list ahead of 2025 reporting

According to KRA, the jurisdictions on the list will apply to CRS information returns for reporting periods starting January 1, 2025. Financial institutions covered under the reporting requirements are expected to ensure full compliance when preparing and submitting their returns.

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