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Teacher Allocation by County: Top Recipients
As Kenya works to address the teacher shortage, the Teachers Service Commission has deployed the highest number of newly recruited teachers to counties with the greatest staffing needs.
As Kenya works to address the teacher shortage, the Teachers Service Commission has deployed the highest number of newly recruited teachers to counties with the greatest staffing needs.
Addressing principals during the 49th Kenya Senior School Heads Association annual national conference in Mombasa, TSC CEO Mitei said disparities in teacher allocation remain a major challenge, with some schools having more tutors than they need while others operate without enough teaching staff.