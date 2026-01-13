Global Affairs
US government ends temporary protection for Somali migrants
The termination means Somali TPS holders must either depart the U.S. by the March 17 deadline or obtain another lawful immigration status to remain in the country.
The termination means Somali TPS holders must either depart the U.S. by the March 17 deadline or obtain another lawful immigration status to remain in the country.
According to a notice from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published Wednesday, affected individuals will have 60 days to leave the country before deportation begins in early January.