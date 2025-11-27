News
Tensions flare at Siakago polling station as Muturi confronts agent
The DP team accused Kiruga of wearing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party colours inside the polling station, which they described as an unlawful act.
The DP team accused Kiruga of wearing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party colours inside the polling station, which they described as an unlawful act.
County Women Representative Mumina Bonaya echoed the Governor’s call for unity, highlighting that the people of Isiolo have already lost more than two months to unnecessary political wrangles.
The military framed the operation as a response to what it described as Hezbollah's breach of the ceasefire agreement signed in November last year.