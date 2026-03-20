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US-Israel war on Iran triggers shutdown of trade in Garissa
The traders said uncertainty in export markets, particularly across the Gulf, has forced them to halt buying to avoid accumulating unsold stock.
The traders said uncertainty in export markets, particularly across the Gulf, has forced them to halt buying to avoid accumulating unsold stock.
The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic waterway through which passes nearly a quarter of the world's seaborne oil supplies, and a significant amount of cargo to and from Gulf ports.