Global Affairs
Former Kosovo President Thaci gets 25-year war crimes sentence
Thaci was found guilty of murder, illegal arrests, torture and cruel treatment. However, several other accusations brought against him were not proven during the trial.
Thaci was found guilty of murder, illegal arrests, torture and cruel treatment. However, several other accusations brought against him were not proven during the trial.
Mladic became internationally known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” because of his role in the 1992-1995 war and the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, where about 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed.
The Trump administration said it would pressure other countries to withdraw from the court, marking a sharp escalation in the US effort to isolate the Hague-based institution and starve it of political and financial support.