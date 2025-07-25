Senate seeks public views on proposed culture bill
The Bill, which underwent its First Reading in the Senate on July 16, 2025, has since been forwarded to the Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare for detailed examination.
The Bill, which underwent its First Reading in the Senate on July 16, 2025, has since been forwarded to the Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare for detailed examination.
MPs demand a policy document amid rising complaints about poor service, delays and questionable medication quality.
The proposed law, which seeks to replace the term “National Assembly” with “Parliament” in the IEBC Act, has remained pending for years.
While these measures were designed to bring positive reforms, they posed significant challenges for operators, particularly those who relied on carrying more than one person or heavy loads.
“The issue of shallow graves is weighty, as said by the national government; thus, an alternative should be found and a policy around it,” he said.