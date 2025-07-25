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Senate seeks public views on proposed culture bill
The Bill, which underwent its First Reading in the Senate on July 16, 2025, has since been forwarded to the Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare for detailed examination.
The Bill, which underwent its First Reading in the Senate on July 16, 2025, has since been forwarded to the Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare for detailed examination.
Godfrey Githae, a carpenter from Nyeri, was among those who paid Sh55,000 for a job in Iraq.