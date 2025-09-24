Sports
Harry Kane 'welcome back' at Tottenham any day, coach Frank says
He joined Bayern in 2023 and already has 98 goals in 103 games for the Bundesliga champions.
He joined Bayern in 2023 and already has 98 goals in 103 games for the Bundesliga champions.
Frank brings a wealth of experience after seven successful years at Brentford, where he secured promotion in 2021 and consistently led the team to top-half Premier League finishes.
Australian Postecoglou was dismissed after two seasons in charge on Friday despite ending Spurs' 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League last month.