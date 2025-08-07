Breaking
Governor Mutai petitions Ruto to dissolve county after impeachment threat
To build public backing for the petition, the Governor announced plans to launch a signature collection drive across the county.
To build public backing for the petition, the Governor announced plans to launch a signature collection drive across the county.
Despite some friction, the summit ended on a note of consensus, with leaders agreeing to the 5 percent goal and stressing the importance of unity in the face of global instability.