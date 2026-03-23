News
Kindiki hits back at Gachagua over Meru North banditry ultimatum
Kindiki said banditry had existed for more than a decade and insisted the government would “crush the criminals” as it did in previous security operations.
Kindiki said banditry had existed for more than a decade and insisted the government would “crush the criminals” as it did in previous security operations.
The Deputy President dismissed claims by critics that he could easily be challenged politically, saying he remains focused on serving the public.