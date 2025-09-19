News
State seeks to proceed with Tirop murder case without missing suspect
Prosecutors Lucas Tanui and Clea Mureithi, appearing for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said the law permits the trial to continue even in the absence of the accused.
Prosecutors Lucas Tanui and Clea Mureithi, appearing for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said the law permits the trial to continue even in the absence of the accused.
Rotich, who is the prime suspect in the killing of Tirop, was released two years ago on a cash bail of Sh500,000 after the court allowed his application for bail.